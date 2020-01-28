Robert G. McDonnell, 84, husband of Marlene of Hesperia died Jan. 26, 2020. Visitation is Friday Jan. 31, 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.
