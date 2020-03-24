Patricia Sue Orr, 77, of Rothbury, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Patricia Sue Orr, 77, of Rothbury, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.