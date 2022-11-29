Georgiana “Jo” Clary, 88 of White Cloud, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Regency of Fremont. A memorial service is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at noon at the White Cloud United Methodist Church. Internment will be in Big Prairie Everett Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel. 231-689-1492.