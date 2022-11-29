Georgiana “Jo” Clary, 88 of White Cloud, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Regency of Fremont. A memorial service is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at noon at the White Cloud United Methodist Church. Internment will be in Big Prairie Everett Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel. 231-689-1492.
Death notice
- John Cavanagh
-
- Updated
John Cavanagh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Oceana's Herald Journal
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.