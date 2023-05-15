Death notice May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Death noticeGary Hunt Worton, 80, of Pentwater, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com. Tags The Press Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending New Era resident Hanley made a name for himself all around the U.S. in stained glass Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView