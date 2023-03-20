George Patrick Smith, 83, of Hesperia, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Hesperia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 5:50 pm
