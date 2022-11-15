Deborah Elaine Davis, 66, of Ludington, formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deb was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Monroe, Mich., the daughter of Elmer and Naomi (Ellison) Standifer. The eldest of four brothers and sisters, Deb loved hard and had a servant’s heart. She lived her life using her gifts to serve others to the best of her ability. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1974 and earned her associate’s degree from West Shore Community College to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. Deb worked as an emergency room nurse for many years at various hospitals in Western Michigan. There wasn’t much that could phase Deb, and she was perfectly suited to be a strong, loving and helpful figure to her many patients over the years.
Later in her career, Deb transitioned to working for Hospice of Michigan, where she helped countless families navigate the end-of-life transition. Her helpful and loving heart aided and supported many, and she used her gifts to bring peace and comfort to others.
It wasn’t just in her career that Deb found a way to lend a helping hand. She was always ready to take in her son’s friends, loving and caring for them as if they were her own. They could always count on her to have the fridge stocked with pop and have vitamins and supplements ready for them on the breakfast table after a sleepover. She gave all she could to others and will be remembered as a mother figure to many.
But most of all, Deb loved her family, loved her partner, Jon, and loved to laugh. She truly believed that laughter was the best medicine, and her gregarious laugh could always be heard at friend and family gatherings. While health struggles made traveling to be with family difficult in her most recent years, Deb was always excited when she could be with those she loved the most. Her family is forever grateful to Jon for taking care of her.
Deborah is survived by her children, Josh (Beth) Davis and Jacob Davis; grandchildren, Van Davis, Naomi Davis and Kaelei Kirk; father, Elmer Standifer; loving partner, Jon McNeal; brother, Earl (Tina) Standifer; brother-in-law, John Hollingsworth; former husband, Ken Davis; nieces and nephews, Kasey (Steve) Banek, Jeffrey Hollingsworth and Zack (Kelsey) Standifer; and many cousins.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Standifer; sister, Danita Hollingsworth; and brother, Roger Standifer.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington with nursing honors being rendered at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 S. Dixie Highway, Monroe, Mich. 48161, with funeral services beginning at noon. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, La Salle, Mich.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of local arrangements.