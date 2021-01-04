Denise Lynn Hoeker
Hart
Denise Lynn Hoeker, 66, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Hart, the daughter of Walter Jr. and Barbara (Sayers) Blamer.
Denise was a graduate of Montague High School. She was a funny, caring person and a fierce fighter in her beliefs, always willing to stand up for others. Denise was a loving woman, especially to her children and grandchildren.
Denise is survived by her sons, Aaron (Amanda Fuller) Hoeker and Ethan (Katie Lewis) Hoeker; grandchildren, Mason Hoeker, Erynn Hoeker, Kendan Hoeker, Jordan Hoeker, Haiden Hoeker, and Karsen Hoeker; siblings, Ron (Karen) Blamer, Walter Scott Blamer and Alison (Daryl) Buchanan; brother-in-law, Joe Dawson; and a very large loving extended family.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laurie Dawson; and nephew, Eric Blamer.
In accordance to Denise’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.