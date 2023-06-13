Dennis ‘Denny’ William Craig
Pentwater
Dennis “Denny” William Craig, 82, of Pentwater, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born Oct. 14, 1940 in Detroit, the son of Thomas William Craig and Francis Eunice Craig. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Pentwater, Michigan, where he grew up, attended school at Pentwater Public School, wedded, had three children and lived the rest of his life.
Denny served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ticonderoga. He worked construction, was the local milkman and was an oilfield technician for Adams. Denny loved golfing at Colonial Golf Course. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with his numerous, lifelong friends at the Eagles.
Denny is survived by his children, Amy (Cheryl) Craig, Michael (Jennifer) Craig, Jenny (Greg) Fischer; grandchildren, Dylan, Keith and Mira.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Fran Craig; siblings, Gordy, Terry, Glenn, Sam and Darlene; and his longtime companion, Jan Wells.
In accordance with Denny’s wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery at a later date.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.