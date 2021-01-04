Devon Matthew Smith
Devon Matthew Smith, an adored son and grandson and cousin to many, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was 24 years old and had so much life left to live.
A 2015 graduate of Shelby High School, where he excelled as a track and cross country runner, Smith immediately entered the military and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a contracting specialist. He was recognized for his dedication to the ceremonial honor guard team at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala. Devon helped conduct funeral honors all across Alabama and Georgia covering 30,000 miles.
At the time of his death, he lived in Muskegon and was a year into his studies toward a business law degree at Baker College, where he made the dean’s list every semester. He enjoyed hunting and, at boot camp, earned an expert marksmanship honor. He also adored animals — most notably his beloved cat, Dexter.
He worked hard at all he took on, and it showed. In the Air Force, he was handpicked by his contracting officer to personally work the hardest contracts because it was well-known that he could get the work done well and get it done the first time. The fastest man in the squadron, a fellow airman recalls he could outrun anyone and was the one you’d want on your team.
He was determined and focused, always ready to help others. He spent his life making sure others were happy. By all accounts, he was a gentle soul who genuinely cared about others — a part of his character visible to so many who crossed his path.
Devon is survived by his dad, Matthew Smith; mom, Jane Douglas; siblings, Derek Douglas and Marissa Smith; nephew Remy Uribe; grandparents Janet St. Arno, Martin Grantz, Hal Smith, Larry Feister, Robert (Susan) St. Arno and Roger and Joanne Douglas; many aunts, uncles and cousins and his cat, Dexter.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to LASSI (Lakeshore Animal Shelter Support, Inc., 2185 W. Baseline Rd., Shelby, MI 49455.
A memorial service is being tentatively planned for a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.