Dianna Paulette
(Snyder) Halverson
Grand Rapids
Dianna Paulette (Snyder) Halverson, 73, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away April 24, 2023. She was born March 28, 1950 in Hart, Michigan to Ralph L.I. Snyder and Marjorie Roberta (Bromley) Snyder. She was one of five siblings that included three sisters, and one brother, Gary Snyder, who died as a baby before Dianna was born, but left a mark on her and her sister’s lives. He was always remembered.
Dianna was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She is remembered for her calm quiet support for all her loved ones. Family and friends were everything to her. She loved being surrounded by them. She was so grateful to her nephew, Lester Hillier, for all the family get-togethers he hosted. She loved to help the people in her life in any way she could. Dianna was a fun-loving person to have around. She cared deeply and everyone could feel it.
Dianna was a creative personality. She loved to cook and experiment with new recipes. She enjoyed receiving and sharing recipes with everyone she knew. She spent years as a 4-H leader in crafts. Crafting became a way of life, and she never looked back. The thing that she was the most proud of (besides her family) was being the secretary for 20 years at St. Paul United Methodist Church. She loved being with the members in fellowship of the Lord.
Later in life Dianna started to focus on family history. She loved to hear and tell stories about the people who came before her. She wanted them to be remembered. The past was important to her.
Dianna is survived by her husband, Ronald Halverson; her son, Ronald K. Halverson II; her daughter, Rachelle Halverson; her sister, Norma (Snyder) Purdy; her brother-in-law, Dennis Halverson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins
Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marjorie Snyder; her mother-in-law, Beverly Halverson; her father-in-law, Kenneth Halverson; two sisters, Marjorie Hillier, and Betty Snyder; and several beloved cousins.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Center Riverton Cemetery with Pastor Lenora Whitecotton officiating. Following the services a luncheon will be at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W Kinney Rd., Ludington, Michigan, 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.