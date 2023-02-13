Donald Alfred Wood, Sr.
Tequesta, Fla.
Donald Alfred Wood, Sr. of Tequesta, Fla., died Feb. 7, 2022 at Tequesta Terrace. He was born in Decatur, Ill. Feb. 3, 1928, the son of the late Malcolm H. Wood, Sr. and Mabel C. Wood, of Floradale Resort, Mears, Mich.
His wife of 53 years, Paulette J. Wood, predeceased him in 2005. He is survived by son, Donald A. “Chip” Wood, Jr. and his wife, Lisa Wood of Basking Ridge, N.J., and son, David G. Wood and his spouse Bryan Hung of San Angelo, Texas. He was predeceased by his brother, Malcolm H. “Pete” Wood, Jr. in 2010, but is survived by Pete’s wife, Beverly, of Mears, Mich.
Don attended Palm Beach High School and Hart High School, Hart, Mich., graduating in 1946. After attending Michigan State University, majoring in hotel administration, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and then was assigned to Finance Department at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss. Upon release from active duty, he remained in the Air Force Reserve until retirement. In 1959 he graduated from The School of Mortgage Banking sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers Association of America at Northwestern University, Chicago, Ill.
In 1954 he, his wife, and first son moved to Lake Worth, Fla. In 1956, he became associated with B.D. Cole, Inc. as a mortgage loan officer, later with Palm Beach Mortgage Company, followed by Fidelity Federal Bank and Trust Company, retiring in 1999 as assistant vice president, mortgage loan department after 43 years in the mortgage business.
He was a member of the West Palm Beach Jaycees, Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach and past president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Palm Beach County. As a member of Gulfstream Council, Boy Scouts of America, he organized and served as the first scoutmaster of Troop 204 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, Lake Worth, where he received the Silver Beaver Award in 1986 and the God and Service Recognition from the church and the Boy Scouts of America.
At the time of his death, he was a member of Harmonia Lodge #138 F&AM, West Palm Beach; Scottish Rite and Order of Eastern Star Chapter 111 of Lake Worth; and the Florida Trail Association.
He is interned alongside his wife in the Veteran Columbarium, Garden of Honor, Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 S.E. County Line Rd., Jupiter, Fla. Donations in his memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County would be most welcomed at https://trustbridge.com/donate-now/. A memorial service will be at Lakeside United Methodist Church Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel and be available afterwards on its website, both of which are accessible at http://lakesideumchurch.org.