Donald D. Pearson, Sr.
Walkerville
Donald D. Pearson, Sr., 87, of Walkerville, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021 at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1934 in Fremont, Mich. to Harold “Bud” and Esther (Densmore) Pearson. Don had been employed by Teledyne Continental Motors, and then he worked at Gerber Products Company for 30 years until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of Walkerville United Methodist Church, and he had been a fireman on the Walkerville Fire Department. Don enjoyed woodworking, hunting, & fishing. On April 8, 1955 he married Shirley A. Milner, and she survives him along with four children, Crystal “Christy” (Brian) Ward of Wichita Falls, Texas, Valerie (Dennis) Aiken of Walkerville, Donald Pearson, Jr. of Walkerville, Ginger (Dan Lefever) Pearson of Walkerville; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sharon Pearson of Fremont and Jeannette Milner of Walkerville. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Pearson, Jr., William “Earl” Pearson, and Gilbert Pearson; and by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Milner. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be a time to visit with the family along with refreshments from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Walkerville United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Walkerville at a later date. Suggested memorial: Crystal Valley Care Fund. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.