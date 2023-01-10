Donald G. Foster
Donald G. Foster, loving son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Jan. 6, 2023. Don was born in Hart, to Maurice “Bud” and Jeanne Foster Sept. 1, 1937. A life-long resident of Oceana County, Don grew up in Mears on the family farm with his younger siblings, Ron and Marsha. He married the love of his life, Karen Turner, May 9, 1964. They established their home in Hart.
Don wasn’t the fig plucker, and he wasn’t the fig plucker’s son. He was a welder at Howmet Aerospace for 44 years and prided himself on being reliable and diligent; illness or weather were not excuses. During the summer plant shutdown, after a week of vacation, he would help trim trees on his in-law’s (Bill and Lois Turner) cherry farm in Elbridge. Don enjoyed donating his time to the Goodfellows and membership in The Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had a love for rhymes, tongue twisters, limericks and jokes, many times using them to lighten the mood or put someone at ease. Don may have occasionally used them to make Karen a bit uneasy too…
Don enjoyed sports. He was an athlete growing up and into adulthood. He played many sports and shared his passions with his sons, Brian and Bret. Over the years, early morning at the Oceana Country Club was a special time for him to spend with his sons and grandchildren, Hanna, Mackenzie, Emma, Mason and Isabella. During the truck ride to the club and back, Don passed on his appreciation for the music of Johnny Cash. His sweet tooth was well known to the grandchildren too, as were his marshmallow stash hiding places. They also would enjoy occupying his big comfy chair just to get a reaction.
Don’s niece, Nikki, daughter to brother-in-law, Bill, had a special place in his heart. He always enjoyed visits from or talking with the “Texas Wimp.”
Later in life, Don started collecting sports memorabilia and enjoyed weekend trips to various antique shows and flea markets. He was always searching out that bat, ball, glove, or putter that he did not yet possess. As time slowed, opportunities to visit became more numerous. A good part of this time was spent visiting with the Klopfenstein’s, Karen’s newfound family. Playing dominos became a favorite past time, and Don never missed a chance to pass the naught to a certain player.
Don will be missed and remembered forever by family and those that knew him well. Don’s was a full life, very well-lived and full of love.
In accordance with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O Box 451, Hart, MI 49420, or the Oceana County Goodfellows, 913 S. Oceana Dr., Shelby, MI 49455.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.