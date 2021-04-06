Donald L. Roderick
Donald L. Roderick, 93, died April 5, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Lloyd) Roderick, loving father of Lynn Roderick, Kurt Roderick, Lisa Roderick, Vickie Roderick and Jeffrey (Sandra) Roderick. He also was the grandfather of Melissa (Chad) Wood and Nichole (Matt) Jenkins and great-grandfather of Reagan and Rhys; the dear brother of Raymond Roderick, Marjorie Roderick and Dona Frazee.
Mr. Roderick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of VFW Post 6017. He worked as a repairman at the Ford Wixom Plant for 33.5 years.
The funeral service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions to VFW Post 6017 802 S. State St. Hart, MI 49420. Expressions of sympathy to obriensullivanfuneralhome.com