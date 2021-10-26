Donald Lee VanBergen
Muskegon
Mr. Donald Lee VanBergen, 74, of Muskegon, passed to his eternal home Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Harbor Hospice Poppen Residence. Don was born March 14, 1947 in Hart, Mich. to Albert Francis and Doris Ann (Nutenbaum) VanBergen. He was the third born of 12 children. Don was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jackie in November 2020 and Richard in December 2010.
Don attended Pentwater High School and graduated from Hart High School in 1965. He truly enjoyed athletics and was a member of the track and baseball teams. Don attended Muskegon Community College and West Shore Community College. Don enlisted and was inducted into the Army Aug. 3, 1967, was discharged March 8,1969, with a rank as SP4. While in service, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Expert M-14, and Air Medal Awards. After serving his country, he became a life-long learner. Don found employment helping on fruit and vegetable farms in Mason and Oceana counties, working at a local bakery, and eventually became an assembly technician at AB Electrical in Muskegon in October 2001. He retired from AB Electrical in September 2021.
Don is survived by his best friend and soulmate of 30 years, Jean L. Davis of Muskegon and nine siblings; Tom (Harriet Shafer) of Hart and Scottville, Anne Hardy of Muskegon, Michael (Kathy) of Hart, Jim (Julie) of North Muskegon, Linda (Mark) Seyfred of Franklin, Tenn., Gerald (Caprice Gray) of Hart, Nancy Olds (Randy Gast) of Whitehall, Denny (Renee) of Ephrata, Wash., and Chuck (Toni) of Whitehall. Also surviving are 18 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children who he loved and cherished. Don will be truly missed by neighbors and friends who he would do anything to help…yard work, car repair, snow shoveling and fellowship.
A Going Home celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Lakeside Community Church (3025 Glenside Blvd., Muskegon) at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service with Pastor Dr. Abiade presiding. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the organization of your choice with the purpose of planting trees and garden areas. The family is being assisted by Shoreline Memorial of Muskegon 231-722-5050.