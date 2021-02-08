Doneta L. Pretty
New Era
Doneta L. Pretty, 58, of New Era, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. She was born Nov. 9, 1962 in Hart. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1981. Doneta attended trade school at ITT Technologies in Grand Rapids and became a journeyman electrician. She was employed by Harsco Rail/Pandrol Jackson Company as an electrician for 22 years, mostly in railroad train track maintenance. Much of her work consisted of electrical work on locomotives. She was a member of the United Auto Workers.
Doneta was a member of the Bonnie Blue Bells in her youth. She would later travel around the state, teaching baton twirling at schools. Doneta loved going the Oval at Lake Michigan, jeeping, mud trucking and loved living on the farm and crafting.
She is survived by her significant other, Alan Burmeister; her sons, David John “D.J.” (and Autumn) Reinoehl and Laketon Pretty; her grandson, Kingston “Moon Pie” Reinoehl who called her his “Memaw;” her mother, Pat Thebo; her siblings, Dawn (Joe) Felt, Doug (Diana) Pretty, Russell Pretty and Richard Pretty; several nieces and nephews; and her “faithful herd,” her dog, Dexter and her kitties, Ivan and Sissy. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Pretty and stepfather, Dale Thebo. Special thanks to her friends, Irene, Lori and Tammy for their care during her illness.
A celebration of life for Doneta will be in the spring on a date to be announced later. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.