Donna Jean Anita Hodges
Donna Jean Anita Hodges was born to Bethel nee Boundy and Stillman Berry in Illinois May 19, 1936. Later Bethel and Donna moved to Crystal Valley, Mich., and Bethel remarried Dale Hasty. Donna had two younger siblings, Karen Hasty and Jan Hasty. Donna spent much of her youth with her grandparents, Roy and Lois Boundy, in Crystal Valley. She graduated from Hart High School in 1953 and then went to nursing school in Traverse City, completing the course and becoming an LPN. Donna married Neil Bonstell in 1954, and together they had five children, Brian Bonstell (Deb Blondeel), Ken Bonstell (Patty Claypool), Pam Bonstell, Lisa Dennis and Mike (Tracy) Bonstell.
In 1976, Donna remarried James Hodges, and her brood grew by three with the addition of Cynthia Rowe, Kim Koster and Greg (Marie) Hodges. Jim and Donna just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary last month.
While raising her family, Donna worked nights as a nurse. Once they were grown, she moved to day shifts. Donna loved having a large family and enjoyed all her kids’ friends and the neighborhood kids being around.
Along with Jim, Donna maintained all the bookwork for Hodges Construction. Donna retired from nursing and pursued her other passions of antiques and flower arrangements. She first started out in the Carriage House behind Barb Burmeister’s shop on Courtland Street. Then Jim and Donna purchased the old Hart Theater Building, and she opened The Flower Bin on the main level with five apartments above. Ironically, Donna had also worked at the theater as a teenager. Donna thoroughly enjoyed this line of work and all the people she met and friends that she made. She was truly knowledgeable about a variety of antiques and vintage items and loved sharing her passion with others. Donna opened a second location in Pentwater – The Carriage House Antique Mall. Eventually Donna sold The Carriage House, kept The Flower Bin open and had a booth in the Silver Hills Antique Mall. Donna enjoyed sourcing for her stores and booth by attending numerous trade shows, auctions, estate sales, flea markets and yard sales. Donna had excellent taste, and her many finds also contributed to her appreciation of interior design, décor and decorating. Donna passed along her love of all things vintage and the collection bug to her children and many of her grandchildren. After Jim and Donna sold The Flower Bin, she continued to be active in the antique world, first in starting a shop in Mears with a couple of friends and then collaborating with her son, Ken, selling from his booth in Muskegon.
Donna bowled for many years on a bowling team and traveled all over to attend tournaments.
Donna loved exploring family history and was the keeper of information and pictures. She enjoyed sharing these items at family reunions. She loved researching and organizing the information she had compiled.
Jim and Donna had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them and especially loved dancing together. They were members of the Oceana Eagles and spent time there with family and friends.
Donna had 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her time spent with them immensely. Donna did not miss attending school events of her grandchildren and playing cards and games with them endlessly. She had many grandchildren that lived further away and she stayed in contact and was aware of their events and accomplishments.
Donna is survived by her husband Jim; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Crystal Valley United Methodist Church, 1547 E. Hammett Rd., Hart. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church with a luncheon immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley United Methodist Church, 1547 E. Hammett Rd., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.