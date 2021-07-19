Donna Louise Cihak
Donna Louise Cihak, 87, was called to her Heavenly Home July 15, 2021. Donna passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. Donna’s family are thankful for their mother who trusted Jesus Christ, her Savior. She clothed herself in the virtues of Colossians 3: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, patience, forbearance, forgiveness, gratitude and love.
Donna was born in Hart, Mich. Sept. 11, 1933 to Andrew and Carrie Reames. Donna graduated from Hart High School, married husband, Ron Cihak, and raised her family in Hart. Donna enjoyed cooking, homemaking, sewing, sports, fashion, home decorating, church activities, shopping and family travel. Donna’s early life was being a homemaker with a busy household, including six children until the family started the Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center business in 1979. Then her talents would be used for business administration, including accounting and working at the Silver Lake operation. Donna was so enthusiastic, training and working with the youth each summer, including her own grandchildren, who learned so much from her. Donna will also be remembered for her grace and smiles over the last seven years after she encountered a fall leaving her with compromised health. Donna was blessed by being able to reside in her own home. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays, family get-togethers, attending weddings, new great-grandchildren and real joy. This was made possible by Donna’s devoted caregivers for which her family will be forever grateful.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ronald W. Cihak; her parents, Andrew and Carrie Reames;, and four sisters, Alta Shrogren, Evelyn Marchido, Vi Reames and Frances Zeedyk. Donna is survived by her children, Dianne Cihak, Rhonda (Lynn) Schiller, Craig (Lorie) Cihak, Christi (Jon) Daly, Cheri (Dave) Cook and Brian Cihak. Donna leaves 10 grandchildren, Brandon Greiner, Ryan (Angie) Schiller, Michael (Tami) Schiller, Nick (Lisa) Daly, Alicia (Aaron) Eichenberg, Lindsey (Mike) Rawert, Chad Cihak, Adam (Whitney) Cook, Matthew (Brittny) Cook and Ashley Cook; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Kelli Youngstrom and Arlene Roche; her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn Edlund and Dan Cihak; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Cihak was Monday, July 19, 11 a.m. at Hart Congregational UCC with Pastor Dan Barnum-Steggerda officiating. Interment in Hart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hart Congregational UCC, 408 S. State St. Hart, MI 49420 or Down Syndrome Association of West MI, 160 68th St. SW Ste. 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49548. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.