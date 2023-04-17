Doris M. Brown
Pentwater
Doris was born Aug. 29, 1929 in Pentwater, a lifelong resident of Pentwater, and was also awarded Citizen of the Year along with her husband Bill, (which was featured in the PTW magazine). She was an active member in the Pentwater community, including the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Junior Women’s club. Doris loved to go to the casino, play bingo, enjoyed decorating her breezeway for Halloween, painting and looking at flower or leaf pictures, helping create Homecoming floats, but mostly enjoyed watching sunsets with the love of her life, Bill. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Brown, in 2017; parents, Bessie and Earl Daggett; siblings, Verna, Phillis, George, Louie, Charlie, Eldon; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Doris is survived by her children, Sherrie (Kim) Tyler, Jeff (Meg) Brown, and (Brent) Lisa Brown; six grandchildren, Garrett Tyler, Shannon Tyler, Shannon Fuller, Macie Bingham, Hannah Cushman, Josie Brown and Curtis Brown; three great grandchildren Sydney (Feather) Fuller, Lochlan Hubbs, Parker Silsbee; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
At her request, no services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Poppen Residence Harbor Hospice.
Please visit www.everrestfuneralhomeandchapel.com for further information.