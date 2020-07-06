Dorothy Jean (VanNortwick) Schrumpf
Pentwater
Dorothy Jean (VanNortwick) Schrumpf, 93, of Pentwater, went to be with her heavenly Father July 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Elda VanNortwick.
Dorothy grew up on a fruit farm in Summit Township. She learned to drive a truck at age 12, so she could help her dad with harvesting and transporting fruit. From a hill at the back of the farm, she would often climb up on top of a large rock to watch the freighters on Lake Michigan. Dorothy attended the Summit French School, boasting that it was a two-room vs. one-room schoolhouse, and later graduated from Ludington High School.
After World War II, she met and married the love of her life, Howard Schrumpf. They spent many years in Wyoming, Mich., raising their three children. Dorothy was very involved in volunteering at school, church and Rotary Club. She was also the favorite local Avon Lady, winning numerous (too many to count) Avon Presidential Awards for top sales.
In 1986, Dorothy and Howard retired to Pentwater to be closer to family, friends and the beach. They could be found most evenings at Pentwater beach, watching the beautiful Lake Michigan sunsets.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard Schrumpf; parents; siblings; in-laws; and two nephews. She is survived by her children, Sue (John Weech) Schrumpf, Karl Schrumpf and Cindy (Brad) Smith; six grandchildren whom she treasured; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce VanNortwick; cousin, Wilbur VanNortwick; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Garden staff at Brookcrest Nursing Home for providing loving care to mom over the last six years.
Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. A limited number of guests will be permitted in the chapel due to social distancing guidelines. Private graveside services will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery with Pastor Bill Haggard officiating.
The family has asked that masks be worn by everyone in attendance at the visitation and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be given to Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids, emmanuelhospice.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.beaconfh.com to leave a condolence to the family.