Dorothy Louise McLouth
Battle Creek
Dorothy Louise McLouth (Lipski), 81, of Battle Creek passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born March 6, 1939 in Hart to Frank and Dorothy (Harris) Lipski. During her childhood, she went by Dottie Lou, and her grandchildren know her as Grandma Dot.
She was raised in Hart and married Charles (Chuck) Jan. 28, 1956. They met at the skating rink in Shelby, which was owned by his parents. She stayed home to raise her children and worked for some time as a nurse’s assistant and a hotel maid. She also spent several years as a foster parent for children with disabilities. During her life she enjoyed spending time with her family and pets. Her passion was finding beautiful treasures at thrift stores and antique shops. Working in her yard and watching HGTV were also favorite pastimes.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary (Ed) Spears, Tom (Debbie) McLouth, Alice (Tracey) Lamrock, Jamie (Kim) McLouth, Vicki Knott and Dustin McLouth; 11 grandchildren and several great (great) grandchildren; and her siblings Jennie, Linda and Bob; She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; three of their children, Shirley, Leonard and Roy; her parents; and her siblings Sue, Martha and Tom.
The family will gather in Pentwater, a favorite summer spot, for a memorial in the summer.
Memorials may be directed to Goodwill Industries.