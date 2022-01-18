Dorothy Nienhuis
Hart
Dorothy Nienhuis, 96, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 2, 1925 in Hudsonville, the daughter of Theodore and Wilhelmina (Christiaans) Weyenberg.
“So then I must lose myself and give myself over to Him so His power may be released in me. Then it isn’t me but God working in me. And that’s an incredible truth — God working within me, using me to glorify His name. A call for surrender and great joy! Humility and exultation.”
These words, written by Dorothy Nienhuis, reflected her call to live life to the fullest, being wholly present for many people no matter their life situation. After retiring from teaching high school English, she continued to teach others through various church-related and secular missions such as Coffee Break, World Renew and The Red Cross. She and her husband, John, had a love for life and enjoyed learning about other peoples and cultures as they traveled to various countries. She saw all people as God’s beloved children.
Dorothy is survived by three sons: John, Jr. (Jerry Nardin) Nienhuis of Comstock Park, David (Karen) Nienhuis of Hart and Bob (Jeanne) Nienhuis of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law, Jean (Barry) Palmerton of Fremont; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Joy) Nienhuis, Corrie (Mike) Bakker, Mary (John) Love, Mark (Andrea) Nienhuis, Michael (Lee) Nienhuis, Gary (Charity) Nienhuis, Jacob (Miriam) Nienhuis, Paul (Kristin) Nienhuis and Adam Nienhuis; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma Nienhuis and Joyce Nienhuis; brother-in-law, Dale (Chris) Nienhuis; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Nienhuis, Sr.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the New Era Christian Reformed Church, 1820 E. Ray Ave., New Era with a luncheon to follow. The family requests that masks be worn at both events.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Era Christian Reformed Church or the Luke Society, 3409 S Gateway Blvd # 1000, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.