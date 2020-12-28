Douglas Glen Rickard
Mears
Douglas Glen Rickard, 71, of Mears, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1949 in Hart, the fifth son of Willis and Dorothy (Wood) Rickard.
He graduated from Hart High School in 1967 and attended Marion College (Indiana Wesleyan University) in Marion, Ind.
Doug grew up and worked hard on a small fruit farm in Golden Township and when not picking cherries, he trimmed Christmas trees. Later he served local agri-business by trucking fruits and vegetables in Michigan and beyond. He also hauled sand. Doug eventually extended his truck driving from coast-to-coast, but returned to Oceana-based growers after many years on the road. He said, “I’ve been everywhere and seen everything I want to see.” He settled on his property across the road from the Rickard house bought by Willis and Dorothy in 1946.
Doug played hard, enjoying outdoor country life in rural Oceana County. He sand boarded Silver Lake Sand Dunes, hunted deer and small game on the farm, played golf on local courses, softball at Val-Du-Lakes and bowled in area leagues.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Dorothy Rickard; and his eldest brother, Ronald.
Doug will be memorialized with a video tribute published on the Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service website soon. Interment will be in spring 2021 at Mears Cemetery next to his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Golden Wesleyan Church, Mears, Mich.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.