Douglas James Trerice
New Era
Douglas James Trerice, 13, of New Era, passed away Nov. 27, 2022. He was born Aug. 3, 2009 in Muskegon, the son of April Smith and Theodore Trerice.
Douglas enjoyed sports, especially football, basketball, hockey, wrestling and skateboarding. He loved being outdoors fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes and quads. Douglas was a loving son and friend, who could always make you smile.
Douglas is survived by his dad, Theodore; mom, April (John) Colby; brother, Andreigh Trerice; sister, Aurora Trerice; grandparents, Tim (Joy) Eller, Eugene (Bette-Ann) Flood; great-grandparents, Sally Eller and Bertha Drew; aunts, Holly (Dan) Ernst, Heather Nichols, Tia (Matt) Logan and Gericho (Luis) Fernandez; uncle, Jacob (Amanda) Eller and many cousins.
Douglas was preceded in death by his grandpa, Michael Drew; and uncle, Dale Drew.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Shelby Middle School gymnasium, 525 N. State St., Shelby, MI 49455.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements