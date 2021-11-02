Douglas Lyle Raeth
There are people who depart life quietly, leaving no trace they were ever here. Their imprint on those around them is small and unlasting, washed away quickly by time until there is no remnant of their existence remaining. Then there are those who, like a steady breeze on a hot summer day, make the heat of life a little more bearable for everyone around them. Douglas Lyle Raeth, or “Papa,” as he was affectionately known by his grandkids, was that steady breeze for almost anyone he encountered.
Tall, fat, thin, poor, rich, young, or old, it did not matter to my dad. He treated everyone with the same love and respect regardless of their station in life, having an especially soft heart for children, those who were weak and anyone who seemed like they were in need. You could often find him handing out candy at church, giving someone a big hug, or taking care of unnoticed and under appreciated things that needed taking care of.
My Dad was smart, funny, humble, proud, hardworking (at times), sometimes lazy, ornery, stubborn, genuine and passionate about the things and people he loved. He was equally perfect and flawed in the way all people are, and the only thing bigger than his heart was his personality, which was always on display for better or worse.
Douglas Lyle Raeth was born in Shelby, Mich. Dec 19, 1948 to Lyle and Leona Raeth. He grew up in Shelby, graduating from Shelby High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation Doug was drafted into the US Army and spent the next two years stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in January 1971.
He met the love of his life in the late 1970s and married her April 1, 1977. Over the span of the next 45 years Cheri and Doug built a family and life together. While not always perfect, the love they shared was very real and produced a large and boisterous family that included four children, Chris Raeth, Brent (Kara) Raeth, Melissa (Eric) King and Sara (Shawn) Evans; as well as 11 grandchildren (Bryce, Lydi, Jesse, Conner, Owen, Ella, Noah, Brynn, Brayden, Isaiah and Marlee).
Doug met the other love of his life around the age of 30 and cultivated that love over the next 42 years. On any given day you were likely to find him at Oceana Golf Course or subbing in a league at one of countless courses around the West Michigan area. Usually with his good friends Carl, Gary Babinec, Bill, Gary Blohm, Ronnie, or Lee by his side.
With similar passion Doug volunteered countless hours of his time and resources to help others in many, many, ways. He was a mainstay on the church sound board, mowed the church lawn for years, helped watch kids at “Time Out,” cooked for the men’s breakfast, ran cameras for sports live streams and even called basketball games when needed.
More than all these things, Doug loved the lord. He was a flawed sinner, and knew it, but also understood the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He is resting now in heaven.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Leona; and his father, Lyle. He is survived by his wife, Cheri; his brother, Norm; and his children and grandchildren.
Memorial services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury and a luncheon followed. The family received friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Private interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Montague.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Sara Evans. In his honor a memorial golf scholarship fund will be established and used to expand the game that he loved.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.