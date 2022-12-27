Douglas Wayne Cutter, 71, passed away Dec. 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by step-father, Paul B. Cutter; father, Wayne D. Jewett; mother, Almyra M. Cutter; and sister, Tamela Brischke.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary; children, Laura Morgan, Jennifer R. Cutter, Matthew D. Cutter (Liam), Julia M. Hoglund (Chelsea), Daniel P. Cutter (friend, Myrcka del Rio); grandchildren, Kiliki Rose, Aiden Morgan, Conner Hoglund, Emalynn Sue Hoglund; siblings Steven P. Cutter, Paula Nation (Steve), Annette Cutter; Paul P. Cutter (Jami).
Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass Friday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue, Neb.
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to https://boxcast.tv/view/douglas-w-cutter-bymt6p973y5zi9cf5v5n and click the link on the Cutter obituary.
Interment with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard at the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family or the Wounded Warrior Project / www.woundedwarriorproject.org.