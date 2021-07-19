Duane D. Dennison
Duane D. Dennison, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Oceana Medical Care Facility.
He was born March 26,1948 to Claude and June (D’Alcorn) Dennison. His entire life was in Hart, and he attended Muskegon Business College obtaining an associates degree. On July 24, 1971 he married the love of his life, Georgia Foster, and was extremely proud to celebrate 50 years of marriage this summer. The love of his family was abundant and was shown by sharing many stories about his children and grandchildren. Visits with grandkids usually included Mustang rides.
Duane was employed by several Ford dealers as a parts manager. The intense love of Fords was shown early in his life. He was known for his yellow 1970 Boss 302 Mustang and subsequent mustangs. It was a rare occasion that you saw any of his cars dirty. He took pride in a clean shiny car. The garage door was to be kept shut to keep out dust, flies and critters. The joke was, “dad has a 20 second rule” concerning the door.
Duane had a lot of medical issues which he dealt with all of his life. This did not deter him from living life to its fullest, being a fighter was his style and quitting was not an option. Although chronic medical issues greatly affected his mobility he was able to persevere past that and always get the job done.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Foster) Dennison; his children, Matthew (Pamela) Dennison, Sandra (James) LeSarge and Beth Wierenga (and her fiancé, Mike Wagenvelt); five grandchildren, Lily, Lucas and Will LeSarge and Matthew and Sara Dennison; and his sister, Janet Cook-Attala.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Hart, Mich. Memorials to either Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www2.jdrf.org or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 are appreciated. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby http://www.harrisfhome.com.