Duane H. Bruce, Sr.
Shelby
On Dec. 21, 2020, Duane H. Bruce, Sr. was called home to our Heavenly Father. He was born July 29, 1941 in Shelby where he resided his entire life. Throughout his life, he wore many hats.
He was known for his prolific story-telling that people remember fondly to this day. From his early days farming, to his time in the Army, to his 25 years spent patrolling the back roads of Oceana County as a sheriff’s deputy, he had seen it all and re-told it all, much to people’s delight.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mildred (Baade) Bruce; Uncle Arnold Baade; and numerous dogs and horses that he loved. There was likely a traffic jam on the “Rainbow Bridge” as his beloved pets rushed to his side to greet him and welcome him to the other side.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Olivia “Libbie” Bruce; son, Duane (Cristina) Bruce, Jr.; and daughter, Ingrid (Tom) Nierman; three grandchildren, Sarah and Ryan Nierman and Christopher Bruce; along with numerous friends and neighbors that he considered family.
Funeral services will be announced in the spring. Please consider donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project. “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.” Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.