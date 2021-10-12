Duane Larry Johnson
Michigamme
Duane Larry Johnson, 85, of Michigamme, formerly of Hart and Ontonagon, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was born July 11, 1936 in East Tawas City, the son of Maurice and Dorothy (May) Johnson.
Duane grew up farming in the Hart area, and later became a truck driver before moving to Ontonagon and later settling in Michigamme. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved being in the woods, planting things and gardening. Duane was a dedicated, hard-working man who loved to provide for his family. Duane gave his heart to the Lord, and he and his wife, Beverly, were faithful members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for 40 years; they were both instrumental in founding the Greenland Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly Johnson; children, Chad (Margret) Johnson, Darla (Scott) Stites, Alane (Curtis) Kikkert, Kurt (Danielle Smith) Johnson, Russel (Shamekia) Johnson, Marla (Scott) Kather, Vicky (James) Merrill and Jacki (Richard) Merrill; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Malburg.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Dorothy Johnson; father and mother-in-law, Russel and Josephine Manning; and brother-in-law, Jerry Malburg.
Funeral services will be at noon Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Visitation will be Sunday, from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Duane’s memory to the Marquette Seventh-day Adventist Church, 270 US Highway 41 E, Negaunee, MI 49866.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.