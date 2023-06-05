The Vernon family is sad to announce that Duane Vernon passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Duane was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Ithaca, the only child of Wesley and Leah (Smith) Vernon. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife, Virginia (Graff)
Vernon in 1975. Duane is survived by his wife, Judy (Kiplinger) Vernon; son, Rick, his wife Marie; and their sons, Doug and Dean (and his wife, Alyssa), daughter, Nancy Olenski, and her children Erica, Ryan (and his wife, Kelly), Brooke, and Matt, and daughter, Mary Jo Paquette (and her daughter, Sydney), stepdaughter, JoAnn (Fox) Klein, her husband, Tom and their daughters, Kathryn Stempky (and her husband, Brad), Sarah Crandall (and her husband, Logan), and Emily Klein; stepdaughter, Mary Jane Fox; and stepdaughter, Amy Fox, along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Duane graduated from Ithaca High School in 1949. While there, he was the editor of the school newspaper, a proud member of the men’s cross country team, which earned the first state championship in Ithaca High School history, was its first tennis letter winner, and was selected to represent the school at Boys State.
Upon graduation from Michigan State in 1953, Duane married Virginia, and they spent the next three years in Fort Lee, Virginia where Duane fulfilled his ROTC obligation, and became the Fort Lee Army base athletic director and tennis coach, all while earning the rank of Second Lieutenant.
Duane then embarked on a business career that included stints with Michigan Retailers Association and General Motors. Deciding that his heart was in Lansing, he began to work at the Lansing Credit Bureau in 1959, where he and father-in-law Walter Graff built the business from a handful of associates to nearly 80 until they sold it in 1983. Duane was the President General Manager when it was sold, and he stayed with the credit bureau after the sale for another 30 years in various sales capacities.
Duane greatly enjoyed supporting his children’s life endeavors, acting as chief cheerleader and “believer,” always being there for them. Duane found love again in 1986, when he married Judy, his wife of 37 years.
Duane was well known, however, for his love of the Lansing community and Michigan State University where his variety of MSU athletic support earned him the nickname “Mr. MSU.”
Among the various groups Duane supported in the Lansing metro area were: past president of the Lansing Jaycees, past president of Lansing Rotary, past president of the MSU Alumni Club of Mid-Michigan, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Easter Seal Society of Mid-Michigan, past president of Downtown Coaches Club, State Journal/Lansing Sexton Honor Roll Track Meet, MSU Women’s Sports Booster Club, past president of the Greater Lansing Bull-Pen Club, E.A.T. Club, Rebounders Club, MSU Blue-Line Club, Boy Scouts, Duffy Daugherty Memorial Award founding board member, Lansing Volunteer Bureau, Past “Chief” of Box 23 Club, Camp Highfields, Lansing Area Safety Council, Capital Area United Way, emcee of the Early Bird Forum for several years, co-founder of the Ithaca High School-Lansing Sexton High School student exchange program, past president of the Waverly Community Schools’ Sideliners Athletic Booster Club, emcee of Breslin Center “Tip-Off Café” for MSU men’s basketball games, and chairperson of “Parade of Champions” parades in 1979 and 2000 to honor MSU men’s basketball national championship teams, and was Grand Marshall of the annual Pentwater summer Homecoming Parade.
Some of the recognition Duane was bestowed with for his community involvement were: receiving the Spartan Hero Award from the MSU Mid-Michigan Alumni Club, being named to
Sport’s Illustrated’s “America’s Sports Fans Hall of Fame,” granted honorary membership to the MSU Varsity “S” Club, receiving the prestigious “Biggie Munn Award,” being elected to the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, receiving the Edward R. Vandervoort Memorial Award from the Downtown Coaches Club, receiving the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity Distinguished Alumni Award, being named a Rotary International “Paul Harris Fellow,” selected as the Lansing Jaycees “Young Man of the Year” in 1963, received the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen’s Award, received the “FEP Emerald Award” from the MSU women’s swimming team, received the Sparrow Health System’s Founders Award and the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce “Community Service Award.
Activities of which he was most proud were raising his three children as a widower and supporting their ventures, being instrumental in naming MSU’s ice arena “Munn Arena,” earning the Eagle Scout award at 14 years of age, founding the Michigan Parades into the 21st Century, being a member of the Sparrow Health System Board of Directors founding and co-chairing the Coaches and Athletes for Kids program to build a separate Pediatric Emergency Room at Sparrow Hospital, achieving 57 consecutive years of perfect attendance at the Lansing Rotary Club, being a season ticket holder for MSU football and basketball games since the 1950s, and co-host of “Fans in the Stands” and “Spartan Tailgate Party” pre-game radio shows for MSU men’s basketball and football games for 20-plus years.
The funeral service was at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing. His family received relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A livestream of the service was viewable at www.EstesLeadley.com.
The Vernon family is asking folks who would like to contribute in lieu of flowers to donate to Highfields, a facility dedicated to wayward teens, 5123 Old Plank Road, Onondaga, Michigan 49264.
Please note on your donation that it is in memory of Duane Vernon.