Duwayne E. Smith
Montague
Duwayne E. Smith, 72, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. Duwayne was born Oct. 14, 1948 in Hart to Virgil and Lena (Giddings) Smith. He graduated from Hart High School in 1966 and went to work at Misco in Whitehall shortly thereafter.
He was employed at Misco-Howmet for many years. Duwayne enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Fremont Hogs. He also enjoyed deer hunting and going to the beach. Duwayne had attended Shelby Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Duwayne is survived by his sister, Doreen Smith; his brother, Bernard Smith; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with Pastor Elijah Ringstaff officiating. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.