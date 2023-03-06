Edward Charles Sherman
Hart
Edward Charles Sherman, Sr., 79, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born July 14, 1943, in Elbridge Township, the son of the late Frank and Helen (Dyer) Sherman.
Edward was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Edward was also a proud trustee and lifetime member of the Hart VFW Post #1329 and honored many veterans while serving on the VFW Honor Guard. He was certainly loved and worthy of your honor and praises in return. He will be greatly missed. Ed will also be remembered as a hardworking family man as well as a jack of all trades, master of none.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Sherman; children, Edward Sherman Jr., Craig Sherman and Marc (Julie) Sherman; grandchildren, Sean, Lars, Mariah, Madylin, and Kasey; great-grandchildren, Isaacc and Allonna; and brothers, David Sherman and
Diana and John (Barbara) Sherman. Memorial services and military honors will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Hart VFW Post #1329, 802 S. State St., Hart.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.