Edward Simon, Jr.
Edward Simon, Jr., peacefully entered into eternal life, Jan. 17, 2023 with his beloved wife and family at his side. Edward was born June 21, 1935 in Hart to Edward and Elizabeth (Smith) Simon. He was baptized in infancy at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Weare Township.
A devastating house fire in the late 1930s led to Edward’s family selling their farm, relocating to Muskegon, and Edward leaving school during 10th grade to support the family. Ed loved hard work as much as having fun. He could fix anything, build anything and loved renovating each home he and his wife, Jo Ann, and family lived in.
He met Jo Ann Gray through mutual friends when they were 17 and married at 18 Feb. 27, 1954. They were blessed with four sons and treasured their almost 69 years together. Edward worked 42 years for CSX Railroad as a trainman and conductor and always had a twinkle in his eye and a joke up his sleeve to liven things up on the job and with friends and family.
His deep devotion to Jo Ann and to Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist was the wellspring of his strength. His unshakable faith is his legacy to his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his sons, Edward III (Sarah), Terry (Peggy), Jeffery (Chris) and William; his grandchildren, Edward IV (Amanda), Nicholas, Sarah Beth (Vo’a), Joseph (Karli), George (Melinda), James (Mary Sarah), Mary Elizabeth (Zachary), Susanna Jo (Connor), Adam (Jenny), Amy Jo (John), Mary Eve, Amy LeeAnn and Laura Therese; great-grandchildren, Mahayla, Rileena, Nevaeh, Edward V, Jaliyah, Riley, Morgan, Elizabeth, Claire, Grace, Roger, Emily, Maurey, Faith, Lola, Faye, Judah, Dylan, Ryder Simon, Aiden, Liam, Colin, Kipton, and Kaitlin; and great-great-grandchildren, Audrey Jo and her unborn sibling; and cousin, Kathleen Blevins.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Simon; and siblings, Gayle (Helen) Simon, Inez (Roy) Whittaker, and Phillip (Jen).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 239 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, Mich., 49440 with a luncheon immediately following. Praying of the Holy Rosary will be Wednesday, one hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, RTL of MI Education Fund, Catholic Seminarians, or to any individuals in need.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.