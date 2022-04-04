Elaine Best
Montague
Elaine Best, 89, of Montague, passed away early Sunday morning April 3, 2022, at the Poppen House of Harbor Hospice of natural causes.
Elaine Kowarsch was born on Valentine’s Day in Chicago in 1933. Elaine and her family moved to Montague when she was a young child. She first went to G school, just down the road from her home, and later to Montague High School, where she graduated in 1951. Elaine worked as a secretary and payroll accountant in various jobs and later at Howmet in Whitehall. She met her future husband, Ronald Best, at a barn dance in Shelby. They married in October 1961, and shortly thereafter, built a home near Montague where she would live until the last few days of her life. Elaine spent much of her time there raising her two children, Cathy and Steve, caring for her mother just down the road and later, showing her grandchildren the beautiful daylilies that she planted over the years.
Elaine was, first and foremost, a caretaker, and was committed to the service of raising her children, volunteering and serving many roles at Claybanks United Methodist Church throughout her life and later, caring for her sister-in-law, her mother, and later, her husband, when they were no longer able to care for themselves. Elaine had a love of nature, and spent many years nurturing her garden, growing every fruit, flower, or vegetable she could. In her prime, she could tell you the name of any bird whose call she could faintly hear. Over the years, she fed every woodland creature or bird that wandered into her yard and adopted any cat that came by if she could not find its owner. Whether escorting stray ladybugs out of her house, bringing flower arrangements to her church, or picking up litter along the roadside, she did her best to serve others and appreciate nature.
Elaine was loved by family and friends and will be remembered as a humble and loving person who simply wanted to help others. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; her mother, Helen; sister, June (Art) Wittevrongel; brother, Ray (Carmen) Branden; and husband, Ronald Best.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (James) Peterman; son, Stephen (Cathryn) Best; and grandchildren, Jackie (Ryan) Greaves, Jimmy Peterman, Charlotte Best and Sophia Best; as well as many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral Services will be at noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Claybanks United Methodist Church, 9197 56th Ave., Montague, Mich. 49437 with Pastor Gary Peterson presiding. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Hubbard Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at the church following services.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Claybanks United Methodist Women’s Group.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.