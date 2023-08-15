Eleanor ‘El’ M. Nedow
Formerly of Traverse City and Hart
Eleanor ‘El’ M. Nedow, formerly of Traverse City and Hart, Michigan, passed away Aug. 2, 2023 at her home in Sarasota, Florida in the loving care of her daughter, Mitzi.
El was born Sept. 4, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan to Clifford C. and Beatrice M. (Baker) Eitniear. El’s family would move to Traverse City where El grew up and eventually met the love of her life, Robert L. Nedow. El and Bob married Aug. 16, 1952 and their journey together lasted almost 70 years until Bob’s passing July 9, 2022. Mom was truly lost without Dad.
Early in her life El worked in retail and bookkeeping, including for Bob’s businesses in Hart where they moved in the mid 70s. Her true passions, however, besides her family, were fashion and accessorizing and vitamins and nutrition. She may have missed her calling in both of these areas.
Besides her parents and husband, Bob, El was predeceased by her step-father, Otto Schneider; her son-in-law, Mike Walters; grandson, Chris Bowron; and siblings Bill, Hal and Bob Eitniear, Betty Strait and Don Schneider.
El is forever cherished and missed by her daughters, Debra (William) Bowron, Pamela (Dan) Yagle, Mitzi Lamy, and son, Robert G. (Tonia) Nedow; along with 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Bea (Fred) Salisbury; and brother, Ron (Linda) Schneider; and her sisters-in-law.
Our family extends a special thank you to Randy and Dodie Shuert for their kindness and compassion to mom and our family and also to her friends in Hart. We are so grateful.
You’re with dad now mom — rest gently. Per El’s request a private service will be at a later date.
Our family asks that those choosing to make a memorial contribution in Eleanor’s name consider Visiting Angels of Sarasota, Florida, 5957 Cattlemen Lane, Sarasota, Florida, 34232 or Tidewell Hospice, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Ste 100, Sarasota, Florida, 34239.
The family was assisted by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota.