Ellen Dora Prince, 91, of New Era, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Alice (VanderWey) Andre.
Ellen was Baptized as an infant and reared in a Christ centered home. She was educated thru high school in the Goshen public schools, graduating in 1949. She attended Calvin College for two years, where she met her future husband, Clifford Prince. They married in 1952. In 1955, when Cliff completed his legal education at the University of Michigan, they moved to Oceana County. Cliff worked at Hinds and Sikkenga Law Firm while Ellen became a dedicated homemaker. They became members of the New Era Christian Reformed Church and became involved in various organizations and Bible studies. Ellen was a lifelong supporter of Christian education, teaching kindergarten at New Era Christian School for nine years. She served on the Western Michigan Christian High School Board and was involved with various auxiliary groups.
Ellen earned a real estate license and worked with Wickstra Realty for 10 years. She volunteered in the community for Lakeshore Hospital and its various auxiliaries. Ellen was involved in the Oceana Historical Society and served on the Shelby Township Board for several terms. She became interested in grassroots GOP politics and was a member of the Oceana GOP committee. She and Cliff were privileged to attend the 1992 National GOP convention in Houston.
During their life together Ellen and Cliff traveled extensively with their young family around the United States. In later years they traveled with tour groups throughout the Western World. Ellen was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of over 71 years, Cliff; children, Kenneth (Jane) Prince, James (Ruth) Prince, Laura (Doug) Fessenden, Michael (Carol) Prince and Andrea (James) Karsten; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice Andre; daughter-in-law, Ruth Wolting Prince; and brother-in-law, Fred Prince.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at New Era Christian Reformed Church, 1820 Ray St., New Era, Michigan 49446 with Pastor John Medendorp and Pastor James Karsten officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan 49455 and Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m., at New Era Christian Reformed Church. Interment will follow at New Era Cemetery, New Era, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, Michigan 49441.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is in charge of arrangements.