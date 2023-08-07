Eugene Donald Lowery
Walkerville
Eugene Donald Lowery, 70, of Walkerville, Michigan, passed away from cancer complications, Thursday July 27, 2023, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan with loving family members by his side.
Eugene was born July 23, 1953 to Donald and Esther (Swade) Lowery. On April 26, 1975 Eugene married his wife, Jean Edith (Shattuck). Eugene went on to be a loving husband of 48 years and a father of three children, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Eugene had several careers in his life time that included being a carpenter, an auto mechanic, an EMT specialist, a millwright and had a passion for stock car racing.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Kimberly Lowery of Bitely, Michigan, Jacqueline Lowery of Hesperia, Michigan and James (Nechia) Lowery, also from Hesperia; along with grandchildren, Michael (Grace) Lowery, Cloie Lowery, Samantha Hill Lowery, Shawn Lowery, Lilliana Lowery and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lowery. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Lowery of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; close family friends, William (DJ) and Tammy Trussell and multiple brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nieces, and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Douglas Lowery.
Eugene will be cremated and will have a memorial service Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at the Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. Hamon St. from 2-5 p.m. Instead of flowers please consider donating to help with medical bills the family has incurred.