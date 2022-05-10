Eugene Mathew Kokx Sr.
Eugene Mathew Kokx Sr., 83, of Ludington, formerly of Hart, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. He was born Dec. 20, 1938 in Hart, the son of Mathew and Cecilia (Greiner) Kokx.
Gene was a graduate of Hart High School, and was a lifelong farmer. He farmed with his son, Gene II, until he retired. He milked cows until 1978, and then raised feeder cattle. He grew many fruits, vegetables and Christmas trees, and was a mentor to several in Oceana County.
He served as a board member at Great Lakes Energy, St. Joseph’s Church Finance Committee, a Knights of Columbus member, and recently “Kokx Farms” received the Master Farmer Award.
Gene took great pride in what he had and what he did. He provided well for his family along with taking great care of what he owned, from planting seeds, mowing lawns and waxing his tractors.
Gene’s personality will truly be missed. He was cheerful, kind and generous. He would walk into a room of strangers, and come out everyone’s best friend. It didn’t stop there; many of his friends would find not only a small bag of in-season produce by their front door, but a “bushel.”
After retirement, Gene enjoyed watching the sunsets in Ludington, going for drives to check out growing crops and continued mowing the lawns out at the farm. He recently said “I could ride in a car all day looking at the land.”
Gene married Pauline M. Morisson, from Muskegon, July 26, 1958 and she survives him along with their children, Eugene II (Teresa) Kokx, Pamela (Steve) Welch and Rhonda (Scott) Greiner; grandchildren, Trisha (Josh) Marsh, Danielle (Justin) Oomen, Courtney (Nick) Van Loo, Ryan (Abby) Grondsma, Kevin (Holly) Grondsma, Remi (Clayton) Brackett, Carin Greiner, Larissa (Nick) Vanderputte and Macayla Greiner; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronald (Lillian) Kokx; and sister-in-law, Frances (Al) Russell.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Joseph Kokx; brother, Hubert Kokx; and father and mother in-law, Ernest and Margaret Morisson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart with Fr. Phil Sliwinski presiding. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Weare, and a luncheon will follow at the church hall. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King- Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, or the Michigan Vegetable Council Fund in memory of Eugene Kokx Sr. Contributions may be mailed to the Fremont Area Community Foundation at 4424 W. 48th St., Fremont, MI 49412, or online at facommunityfoundation.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King- Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com