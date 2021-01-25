Evelyn Mary Van Agtmael
Feb. 5, 1921 – Jan. 15, 2021
Evelyn Mary Van Agtmael, 99, passed away Friday, Jan. 15 surrounded by her family. She was born in Elbridge Township, Oceana County, Mich. to Walter and Ella Lathrop. Evelyn married George V. Van Agtmael and in the early 1940s. They moved to Vancouver, Wash. While living there she worked as a welder in the Kaiser Shipyards during WWII. George and Evelyn moved to their “homeplace” on Highway 226 in the early 1950s where her love of life showed in taking care of her children, baking, gardening and her flowers which she would grow, arrange and deliver to her community family.
George and Evelyn were instrumental in implementing the growth of the Shangri-La Organization. She was a member of St. Patrick’s/Our Lady Of Lourdes and later St. Boniface Catholic Churches, also St. Patrick’s Altar Society and Christian Mother’s. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, George V.; her son, George C.; daughter, Mary Lou; and sisters, Barbara Greiner, Maudie Burrington, LaVerle Greiner; and brother, Edward Lathrop.
She is survived by her children, Theresa (Ed) Hurd of Elma, Wash., Cecilia (Jim) Cox of Medford, Angela (Marvin McCoy) Van Agtmael of Centralia, Wash., Jim (Debi) Van Agtmael of Turner, Kathleen (Doug) Foltz of Aumsville, Lillian Van Agtmael of Camas, Wash., and Jani (Leroy) Etzel of Aumsville; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister: Marguerite Fitzsimmons of Michigan; daughter-in-law: Mary M. Van Agtmael of Albany and sister-in-law: Evelyn Lathrop of Michigan. Recitation of Rosary was Monday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Jordan followed by interment in Our Lady Of Lourdes Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s/Our Lady Of Lourdes or St. Boniface Catholic Churches. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.