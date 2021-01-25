Frances ‘Frannie’ Ellen Acuna
Walkerville
Frances “Frannie” Ellen Acuna, 95, of Walkerville, left us peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at home. She was born April 8, 1925, in Crystal Valley, Mich., the daughter of Francis and Maria Cummins.
Frances graduated from Hart High School in 1943. In 1946, she married Lloyd Draggoo and they had four children, Judy, Connie, Diane and Samuel, who they raised in Oceana County. Frannie and Lloyd continued to live in Oceana County until Lloyd passed away in 1983. Frances worked as a secretary at Walkerville High School and then later pursued her career at the State Savings Bank of Scottville at the Walkerville Branch, where Frannie started as a teller, worked her way up to branch manager until her retirement in 1988.
In 1986, Frances married Abel Acuna, and they were together until Abel’s passing in 2015. During that time, Frances’s family grew. She gained many more children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved as her own.
Frances always had a sparkle in her eye and a mischievous smile. She always made you wonder what she was up to. In her spare time she liked to bake, play cards and sew. Many of us have aprons that she has made for us. If you mentioned cards she would perk right up! She loved to teach everyone she could how to play cards. She showed no mercy and took pennies from everyone, even her grandchildren. Frannie was known to give the best hugs that would let you know that you were loved, and it would warm your soul. She always knew how to make someone feel special.
Due to Covid, the family is having a private service. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions made in Frances’ name to either Meals on Wheels of Newaygo County or Community Pace of Newaygo County. These programs were very helpful to Frannie, and we would like to continue to help other families.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.