Frances Grace Paxson
Whitehall
Frances Grace Paxson, 73, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a four-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. She is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born April 26, 1949, in Hart, Mich., to Jack and Kathleen (Cole) Houghteling.
Fran was a 1967 graduate of Mona Shores High School. She worked for many years at Howmet as an administrative assistant. Fran enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, working in her garden, and traveling with her family. She also devoted her time to volunteering with various nonprofits and her church, Rothbury Community Church.
Fran is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard; daughters, Wendy (James) Braam and Andrea (Erik) Schliewe; grandchildren, Ezra Braam, Teja Braam, Addison Schliewe, Isabelle Schliewe, and Olivia Schliewe; and sisters, Marla Houghteling (Norm Mottl), and Beth (Rusty) Van Der Veer.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jackie Houghteling.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury, Mich. 49452, with Pastor James Enns officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow services at the church. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. Ste 400, Muskegon, MI 49441, www.harborhospicemi.org and Rothbury Community Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.