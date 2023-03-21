Frances Lucille Frank, 80, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Fran was born March 2, 1943, the daughter of George and Irene (Hartshorn) Clark. She grew up in Northern Indiana where she developed her love of fishing on the river in her backyard. She often shared fond memories of her childhood, including camping with the Girl Scouts, dances at lunchtime in high school, her afternoons catching up on Elvis Presley’s newest music and movies.
Fran met her husband, Jim Frank, in 1971. They subsequently married, moved to Shelby, and purchased Valley City Metal Products in 1972. She and Jim worked for the business before retiring and selling the business to their son, Jim.
Fran was an avid gambler. She was a member of two bridge groups playing twice per week and enjoyed hitting up the blackjack and poker tables at casinos near and far. She may have sometimes even cheated a few times when playing cards with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed hosting meals for friends and family from comfort foods like turkey tetrazzini with Thanksgiving leftovers to impressive hors d’oeuvres like Oysters Rockefeller and escargot. She was also a talented and lifelong seamstress and loved doing everything from simple alterations to making prom and wedding dresses for her family.
Fran enjoyed traveling with the extended family to locations both within the country and internationally. As she got older, she still enjoyed solo road trips across the country, once even taking a wrong turn ending up in Texas on her way to Florida. She was able to combine her love of travel and Elvis with a trip to Graceland with Chris a few years ago and made sure to eat his favorite fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.
While it broke her heart that none of her grandchildren attended Notre Dame University, she was a big supporter of all their various activities. She attended grandparents’ days at school, volunteered for chaperoning field trips and read to her granddaughter’s kindergarten class. She attended sporting events from little league through high school games. She even swung by to catch her two-year-old great-grandson’s swimming lesson.
Frances is survived by daughters, Chris (Scott) Karaptian, Karen Plaunt (Ron Plante), and son, Mike (Pam) Frank; grandchildren, Hannah (Ryan) Brown, David Frank, Allan (Carolyn) Plaunt, Devon Frank, Ariana (Cameron) Hewitt, Ashley Frank, Jason Plaunt and Jaimey Frank; and great-grandsons, James Frank, Alex Frank and Archie Brown.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, James Frank; her parents, George and Irene; beloved stepmother, Louise; and her sister, Rene.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Mich., 49420.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Foundation for Oceana County/Jim Frank Memorial Fund, PO Box 902, Pentwater, MI 49449.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.