Frank J. Clark
Hart
Frank J. Clark, 63, of Hart, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 surrounded by family. Frank was born Dec. 17, 1957 in Hart to Eddie and Evelyn (Hoffman) Clark. He was a life-long resident of Hart.
He married Stacie (Kinstner) Dec. 6, 1980. Frank was employed at Bennett Pump in Muskegon for 17 years. He worked most recently at Swihart Septic for many years. Frank loved to hunt and fish. His favorite places to be were at the Bitson, Clark and Wilson Deer Camp at Hamlin Lake and also at Cedar Point. Frank will be remembered as a very patient and kind guy and a good storyteller and teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Stacie; his children, Roaric (Kennady Stuberg) Clark, Starrin Clark and Kasha (Brock Oomen) Clark; his granddaughters, Raya and Zoya Clark; his brothers, Ron (Sharon) Clark and Eddie (Pam) Clark; sister, Shirley Moore; sisters-in-law, Tonjia (Vern) St. John, Stevie (Bill) Walker and Ingram (Kip) Medendorp; brothers-in-law, John (Kelly) Kinstner and Shawn (Amanda) Dayharsh; many nieces and nephews; and his deer camp friends, including his good friend, Ken Wilson. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Clark; brother-in-law, Sam Moore; and his fishing partner, his cousin, Paul Hoffman.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be Friday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at 1025 E. Jackson Rd., Hart. It will be an indoor and outdoor celebration. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
“When I enter through the pearly gates and come into your glory land, instead of the mansion you promised, Lord, how about just an ole tree stand”?