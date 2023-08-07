Franklin D. Currier
Shelby
Franklin D. Currier, 79, of Shelby, Michigan, passed away July 23, 2023. He was born Sept. 3, 1943. Franklin is survived by his daughters, Mary (Chris) Shirey of Hamilton, Michigan, Lisa Currier of Wyoming, Michigan, and Kelly (Mike) Pilkington of Lincolnton, North Carolina. He is also survived by his brother, William (Bill) Currier; and his grandchildren, Ashley Shirey, Brandi Currier, Christopher Currier, Kimberlie Shirey, Michael Pilkington Jr., Nikki Tolbert, Sara Lingerfelt, and six great-grandchildren.
Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Wydeck, and his parents, Clarence Currier and Sarah Burton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Currier and Clarence Currier as well as his grandchildren, Tiffany Herlein and Johnathon Herlein.
He had a fulfilling career and retired from Western Tele-com. Franklin enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and his love for the outdoors.
A celebration of life will be at a later date to honor Franklin’s memory.
Harris Funeral Home of Shelby is in charge of arrangements.