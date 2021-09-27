Frederick Allen Slocum
Frederick Allen Slocum, born Sept., 6, 1939, passed away Sept. 22, 2021.
He was raised in Hart, Mich. and also lived for many years in Lawton, Mich., as well as Punta Gorda, Fla. He was a long time member of the Eagles, traveled the USA extensively driving truck, and served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Slocum; his brother, Bob Slocum; his sister, Mary (Slocum) McKinley; his wife, Linda (Lott) Slocum; and his stepdaughter, Angela (Lott) Van Tol. He leaves behind his two daughters, Lisa (Slocum) Martin and D’Lynn (Slocum) Tindall. He also leaves behind three stepchildren, Rick Lott, Craig Lott and Mary Lott; as well as his brother, Russell Slocum; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no service, rather a private celebration of his life within the family.
Fond memories and well wishes may be shared at www.kayspongerpg.com c/o Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.