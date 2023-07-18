Gary Howard Veurink
Hart
Gary Howard Veurink, 83, of Hart, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen House, a Harbor Hospice Residence in Muskegon. He was born Sept. 15, 1939 in Sparta, the son of William and Jeane (Dykhouse) Veurink.
Gary grew up in the small Dutch community of Sun, east of Grant, where he attended Christian School and the Christian Reformed Church. He attended Grant High School and excelled as an athlete. Gary was the star running back on a winning football team, went to state in track and he loved baseball.
Gary was an Army Paratrooper before entering the Michigan State Police. In retirement, he spent 20 years raising, training and racing standard-bred horses at tracks in Chicago, Detroit, Northville, Muskegon Race Track and many fairs. He also oversaw the horse racing at the Oceana County Fair for many years. Gary loved to read and garden. He would pilot his young family for picnics on Mackinaw Island, and he also loved to sail.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sally (Hansen) Veurink; children, Jon (Terri) Veurink, Gary Stephen (Shannon) Veurink, Julia (Kim) Loncar and Amy Veurink; grandchildren, Kelsey (Kyle) Perkins, Alex, Siena, Tessa, Mackenzie, Delaney Veurink and Nadia and Maya Garcia-Veurink; brother, Paul (Winnie) Veurink; sisters, Gloria (Stan) Van Singel and Beth (Arie) Veenje; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Bob, Dan and Dave; and his son-in-law, Alberto Garcia.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at Mears United Methodist Church, 1990 North 56th Ave., Mears, Michigan 49436. Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leila and Cyrus Poppen House – Harbor Hospice, 2065 E. Mt. Garfield Rd., Muskegon, Michigan 49444, or online at www.harborhospicemi.org.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.