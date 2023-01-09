Gary L. Nicholson
Gary L. Nicholson, 75, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Gary was an attorney for 44 years and enjoyed the practice of law immensely.
Gary was Pentwater Village Attorney for several decades. He loved to sail, travel the world, baseball, history, his community, church and was the best story teller ever. His love of Elvis and Jimmy Buffett was unmatched.
Gary will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Jean; his children, Rebecca (Mark Haynor), Cynthia (Jarrad Pitts), Zachery Zost (Cindy) and Katie Oakes; his four grandchildren, Samuel Gaylard, Noah Zost, Asher Zost and Ava Zost; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Maureen Nicholson and Barb Nicholson; brother, Jay Nicholson; sister, Carol VanStee; and extended family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Nicholson and Francis Lauer; and his siblings, Van, Clifford, Jean, and Joanne.
The family wants to thank Oakview Medical Care Facility for the loving care they gave Gary for the four months he was there.
In lieu of flowers please consider a charity of your choice or Parkinson’s research, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease and Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be in May 2023.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.