Gene Alan Fox
Montague
Gene Alan Fox, 70, former Grand Haven resident, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 14, 2020 at his home in Montague, Mich.
Gene was born in Grand Rapids, Mich. to parents, Eula (Osbun) Fox and Leland Fox. Gene was an avid hunter, loved to fish and had a passion for different shooting sports along with riding his motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the American Mountain Men.
Gene is survived by his son, Daniel Fox; brother, Rick (Kathy) Fox; sisters, Yvette Johnson, Cindy (Jim) Pelton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son, Brian Fox; mother and father, brothers Garry and “J.D.” and brother-in-law, Pat Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.