Gene Engweiler
Rothbury
Gene Engweiler, 91, of Rothbury, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1929 in Halstead, Kansas, the son of Herman and Gertrude (Mills) Engweiler. He was a long-time resident of Silver Lake before moving to Rothbury one year ago. Gene was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1947 to 1950.
He worked for Van Tool and Die Company and retired from Michigan Spring in 1993. He married Margaret “Peggy” Engweiler June 6, 1969 in Muskegon. Gene was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt and ride his motorcycle.
Gene is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Brenda Bowman; daughter-in-law, Judy Engweiler; grandson, Jayson (Missy) Engweiler; granddaughter, Vanessa Bowman; great-granddaughter, Hannah Engweiler; and two great-grandsons, Caleb and Daniel Engweiler. Also surviving are three stepsons, Herbert (Laurine) Cihak, Dennis (Debbie) Cihak and Gary (Karen) Cihak. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Mabel Bain Engweiler; his son, Kim Eugene Engweiler; brothers, Walter “Jack” Engweiler, James “Jim” Engweiler and Richard “Dick” Engweiler; and his sister, Rosamae Engweiler.
A graveside service will be Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. at Mears Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at West Golden Wesleyan Church. Please consider West Golden Wesleyan Church, 2752 N. 34th Ave., Mears, MI 49436 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.