Gene Leroy Morehouse
Walkerville
Gene Leroy Morehouse, 86, of Walkerville, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.
Gene was born Feb. 10, 1934, the son of Leroy and Alzina (Derby) Morehouse. As a teenager, Gene ventured to Alaska to work on the boats. When he moved to Muskegon, he was hired into the maintenance department at SD Warren where he was a dedicated employee until his retirement at age 65. He also volunteered for the fire department for over 20 years.
Gene always had a beautiful garden filled with produce and flowers and had plenty to share with his friends and neighbors. He loved his community and would do anything to help people in need. Gene was an awesome card player, especially cribbage, and enjoyed square dance calling. He never missed a Detroit Tiger’s game.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Lavonne (Jim) Curtis and Gwen (Greg) Muma; grandchildren, Jim (Tonya) Curtis, Roger (Lisa) Wiegand, Gabe Mume and Geof (Christina) Muma; seven great-grandchildren; and special brothers-in-law, Tom (Carol) Sibley and Bill (Darlene) Askins.
Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Morehouse; siblings, Robert, Maxine and Naomi; and grandson, Gene Muma.
Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be next summer.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Gene at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.